Kayaker killed on Grapevine Lake was an accomplished athlete headed for USAF Academy

We're learning more about an 18-year-old woman who was hit and killed while kayaking on Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend.

Investigators said two women on a personal watercraft hit Ava Renee Moore as she was kayaking in Grapevine lake on Sunday. When first responders arrived, the two women were no longer there. Video shared with NBC 5 showed several people carrying Moore out of the water and trying to provide first aid. Despite the life-saving efforts of witnesses and first responders, Moore died from severe traumatic injuries.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Moore was a 2024 graduate of Keller's Timber Creek High School who recently returned home from 10 months at the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado Springs.

Moore was an accomplished basketball player, beloved by her teammates and coaches, who are now left heartbroken and in disbelief.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

US Air Force Academy Preparatory School US Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Moore met coach Ke'Sha Blanton at the USAFA prep school. Blanton said word of Moore's death was nothing short of devastating.

"Broke my heart for our players, broke my heart for our parents and her family. And then it just broke my heart, because you don't realize as a coach how much these players really impact you," Blanton said.

She remembered Moore as a hard worker, dependable, loyal, funny and motivated. She said Moore was home enjoying life before starting basic training for the US Air Force Academy.

"I was proud of her. You know, as a coach, I don't think we take the time to tell our players that enough because we're so busy pushing them to that next goal, that next statement, that next thing that we want them to achieve," Blanton said. "So my biggest thing was, I was proud of her. I was proud of everything that she was doing and how, no matter what the storm was, she made her way through it. So I think that would be the one thing that I wish I would have emphasized a lot more."

Blanton said Moore was there to protect her country and thought she could have been a four-star general one day. She said she was a star taken from the world, and now she and Moore's teammates are making plans for a final goodbye.

"We'll go celebrate her life and to be able to get with my players and one last time be a team with her, that's kind of where I am. Just get to my kids, get to my kids and we have that moment together," Blanton said. "We went 21-0 this season and this is the first loss we've taken and it's an unimaginable loss and so we've gone through the good together and we're gonna get through the bad together."

Blanton, now a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at Tulane, said USAF prep school leaders, their commander and lieutenants, will join her in North Texas to celebrate Moore's life.

Meanwhile, the search for the woman who was operating the PWC that struck Moore is ongoing. Witnesses told police she left with a man who hit a vehicle while leaving the area.

Grapevine Police, NBC 5 News Grapevine Police, NBC 5 News

Witnesses recorded video and took photos of the man and woman, and Grapevine police shared those photos with the public on Monday. The passenger on the PWC stayed behind and talked with first responders. It's unclear whether police know the operator's name; they have not shared it publicly.

Anyone with information about either the man or woman involved in the hit-and-run crashes is asked to contact Grapevine police.