Just when you thought every type of "house flipping" show had been done comes along a pitch for the show, "Murder House Flip," which, at long last, combines two of America's obsessions: home renovation and true crime.

If you guessed from the title that the show sounds like one where people would be flipping homes where murders took place, you'd be right.

According to a press release sent to TODAY home, the show will feature a "colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts" who will "uncover the crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of the homes."

Of course, there will be renovation work as well that producers hope will leave the home feeling brighter and fresher in the end.

The show, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is expected to appear on mobile-streaming network Quibi, which debuts in April, and not on an over-the-air or cable network.

The episodes are expected to be short-form, like all content proposed for Quibi, at about 10 minutes each.