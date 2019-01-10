A Miami woman accused of stealing Rolexes from a man she met at a bar set off jail metal detectors after hiding the watches in her "vaginal area," authorities said.

Delajurea Kentrazeajua Brookens, 29, was arrested Tuesday on a number of charges including grand theft, battery and possession of an unlawful article in jail, according to an arrest report.

The report said Brookens met the man at Mango's nightclub in Miami Beach and they went back to his hotel room. At one point, the man went to the bathroom and when he came back, he noticed a Crown Royal bag containing his five luxury watches worth about $108,000 was missing, the report said.

Brookens ran out of the room and was pursued by the man, who found her trying to get into a taxi and saw the watch bag sticking out of her purse, the report said. The man grabbed the bag and the two got into a struggle, and Brookens hit him over the head and was able to flee on foot, the report said.

The man fell to the ground and suffered a cut to the top of his head, but the taxi driver called police and officers responded. The officers found Brookens near the hotel and found the bag but it only had one watch in it.

When an officer asked Brookens where the other watches were, she said "f--- off, I'm drunk," and was screaming and refusing to answer any questions, the report said. Officers searched the scene but didn't find the other watches, and Brookens was taken into custody.

As Brookens was being processed through the jail she went through a metal detector that "showed items that were in her vaginal area," the arrest report said. A corrections sergeant searched Brookens and "retrieved four Rolex type watches," the report said.

Brookens remained held on $49,000 bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.