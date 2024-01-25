Fort Worth

Wrong-way driver killed in crash with big rig near Texas Motor Speedway

Driver in the wrong-way vehicle was the only occupant, police say

A wrong-way driver who crashed into a tractor-trailer near Texas Motor Speedway overnight has died.

Fort Worth Police said the crash took place at about 12:45 a.m. along the 2300 block of eastbound Texas 114 near the Farm-to-Market 156 bridge when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into the truck.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was the only occupant and died at the scene. The driver's identity will be released after their family has been notified of their death.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was evaluated and is expected to be OK.

Fort Worth Police said the crash is under investigation.

Another person was killed in a second unrelated wrong-way crash in Fort Worth overnight Wednesday. That crash took place along Interstate 30 near Alta Mere and injured three others.

