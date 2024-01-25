Wrong-way driver killed in crash with big rig near Texas Motor Speedway

A wrong-way driver who crashed into a tractor-trailer near Texas Motor Speedway overnight has died.

Fort Worth Police said the crash took place at about 12:45 a.m. along the 2300 block of eastbound Texas 114 near the Farm-to-Market 156 bridge when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into the truck.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was the only occupant and died at the scene. The driver's identity will be released after their family has been notified of their death.

NBC 5 News A damaged tractor-trailer is removed from the scene of a wrong-way crash in far North Fort Worth, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was evaluated and is expected to be OK.

Fort Worth Police said the crash is under investigation.

Another person was killed in a second unrelated wrong-way crash in Fort Worth overnight Wednesday. That crash took place along Interstate 30 near Alta Mere and injured three others.