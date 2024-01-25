Fort Worth

I-30 closed for ‘up to 6 hours' after deadly wrong-way crash in Fort Worth

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead and eastbound lanes are closed after a crash on I-30 on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West officers were dispatched to 8501 West Freeway shortly after 2:30 a.m. in response to a wrong-way driver.

Police said when officers arrived, they were able to locate the driver of the vehicle.

One victim was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, police said.

MedStar officials confirmed that three other individuals are injured but in stable condition.

According to Fort Worth police, the eastbound lanes of I-30 are shut down at the Alta Mere exit with all traffic diverted to the service road.

Police said it could take up to six hours for the freeway to be cleared and for the lanes to be reopened.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

