Update: Closures Around Construction of Interstate 30, Texas 360 Interchange

As part of the continuing construction of the interchange at Texas 360 and Interstate 30 in Arlington, the Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers about three new areas that will be impacted this weekend, Feb. 21-24.

A full list of impacted areas is below, for the week of Feb. 24, 2020

Weekly Lane Closure Look Ahead

Closures are subject to changes due to weather and schedule. New or updated items and emphasis items are indicated in bold. Below are the anticipated traffic impacts for the coming week (day closures are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; night closures are from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted):

Interstate 30 Main Lanes and Ramps

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Copeland Rd

Aug 24, 2018 through fall 2020: A temporary eastbound I-30 entrance ramp will be opened and accessible from Copeland Rd between Ballpark Way and SH 360.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Convention Center Dr/Copeland Road Intersection

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp available from the Convention Center Dr/Copeland Rd intersection will be closed permanently. Traffic will continue to have access to the ramp to northbound Ballpark Way.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Northbound Ballpark Way

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp from northbound Ballpark Way will be closed permanently for the construction of a new northbound Ballpark Way connector to eastbound Copeland Road.

Interstate 30 HOV Lanes (between Great Southwest Pkwy and Cooper Street)

Westbound I-30 HOV lane west of SH 161

Nov 4, 2016, through 2021, The westbound HOV lane west of SH 161 will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will be directed into the I-30 westbound general main lanes west of SH 161.

Eastbound I-30 HOV lane between Center Street and Duncan Perry Road

Oct 14, 2016, through 2021, The eastbound HOV lane access near Center St and lane through Tarrant County will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will enter at SH 161.

Texas 360 Main Lanes and Ramps

SH 360 Southbound Main Lanes

Daily, Feb 13-Mar 13, 9a-5p: The left, inside lane of southbound SH 360 mainlanes between Division St and Kingswood Blvd will be closed for truck access to the median.

SH 360 Southbound Entrance from Brown Blvd/Ave K

PERMANENT: The SH 360 southbound entrance from Brown Blvd/Ave K is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic is detoured along the SH 360 southbound frontage road to enter from the Six Flags Dr entrance ramp. A new entrance ramp will be constructed between Lamar Blvd and Six Flags Drive.

Texas 360 Southbound Exit to Lamar Boulevard

PERMANENT: The SH 360 southbound exit to Lamar Blvd is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic is detoured to exit to Brown Blvd/Ave K and follow the SH 360 southbound frontage road to Lamar Blvd. A new exit ramp will be constructed to Ave J/Lamar Blvd/Six Flags Drive.

Texas 360 Southbound Entrance from Lamar Boulevard

PERMANENT: The SH 360 southbound entrance from Lamar Boulevard is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic is detoured along the SH 360 southbound frontage road to enter from the Six Flags Dr entrance ramp. A new entrance ramp will be constructed between Lamar Blvd and Six Flags Drive.

Texas 360 Southbound Entrance Ramp from Six Flags Drive

Feb 22, 9a-12p: The SH 360 southbound entrance ramp from Six Flags Dr will be closed for communications work. Traffic will be directed to the next entrance ramp from Abram Street.

Texas 360 Frontage Road

Texas 360 Southbound Frontage Road

Ave K to Ave J - Nov 10, 2017 through winter 2020: The SH 360 southbound Frontage Road is reduced to one lane between Ave K and Ave J for construction of new Frontage Road.

Mitchell Street to Reever Street

Continuous, Jan 31-Feb 28: The left, inside lane of the SH 360 southbound frontage road between Mitchell Street and Reever Street will be closed for sound wall construction.

Bardin Roadd to Campfire Creek Drive

Continuous, Jan 29-Feb 29: The right, outside lane of SH 360 southbound Frontage Road between Bardin Road and Campfire Creek Drive will be closed for sound wall construction.

Texas 360 South-to-North U-turn at Lamar Boulevard

Beginning Nov 8, 2018: The SH 360 south-to-north U-turn at Lamar Boulevard will be closed while the SH 360 main lanes and northbound Frontage Road are under construction.

Texas 360 South-to-North U-turn at Six Flags Drive

Beginning Nov 8, 2018: The SH 360 south-to-north U-turn at Six Flags Drive will be closed while the SH 360 main lanes and northbound frontage road are under construction.

Texas 360 Northbound Frontage Road

Pioneer Parkway to Donald Terrace - Daily, Feb 18-28, 9a-3p: The right shoulder and outside lane of SH 360 northbound frontage road between Pioneer Parkway and Donald Terrace will be closed for sound wall construction.

Mitchell Street to Abram Street

Daily, Feb 4-29, 9a-3p: The left lane of SH 360 northbound frontage road between Mitchell Street and Abram Street will be closed to construct a sound wall.

Hollandale Circle to Abram Street

Daily, Feb 10-22, 9a-5p: The right lane of SH 360 northbound Frontage Road between Hollandale Circle and Abram Street will be closed for drainage work.

Glenn Dr to Ave E

Continuous, Sept 28-Feb 29: The SH 360 northbound frontage road between Glenn Dr and Ave E will be reduced to one lane for underground utility work.

Texas 360 North-to-South U-turn at Six Flags Drive

Beginning Nov 8, 2018: The SH 360 north-to-south U-turn at Six Flags Drive will be closed while the SH 360 main lanes and northbound Frontage Road are under construction.

Texas 360 North-to-South U-turn at Lamar Boulevard

Beginning Nov 8, 2018: The SH 360 north-to-south U-turn at Lamar Boulevard will be closed while the SH 360 main lanes and northbound Frontage Road are under construction.

Local Streets

I-30 Entrance from Ballpark Way

PERMANENT: The northbound Ballpark Way ramp to eastbound I-30 will be closed for reconstruction to connect with Copeland Rd through winter 2019. Northbound Ballpark Way traffic may exit to Copeland Rd, turn right and enter on a temporary eastbound I-30 entrance ramp.

Ave G

Nov 2016 through winter 2020, 800 block of Ave G is limited to westbound traffic movement.

Ave F

Apr 6, 2016, through winter 2020, eastbound and westbound Ave F traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction and shifted to the south side of Ave F for the reconstruction of Ave F.

Copeland Road

Continuously, eastbound Copeland Road between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive is closed for new pavement and bridge construction.

Aug 24, 2018 through winter 2020: Copeland Road access to Six Flags Drive is closed for reconstruction of bridges over Johnson Creek and new pavement to Six Flags Drive. Traffic is forced onto the new temporary eastbound I-30 entrance ramp between Johnson Creek and SH 360.

PERMANENT: Beginning Oct 13, 2016, Copeland Road between Six Flags Drive and the SH 360 southbound frontage road will be closed.

PERMANENT: Beginning Mar 14, 2016, westbound Copeland Road from Six Flags to just east of Ballpark Way is permanently closed. Only eastbound Copeland Road traffic will be allowed between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive.

Six Flags Dr

Nightly, Feb 19-23, 8p-5a: Eastbound and westbound Six Flag Drive at SH 360 will be closed for bridge construction. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to cross under SH 360 at Lamar Boulevard and return via the SH 360 southbound frontage road. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south to cross under SH 360 at Randol Mill Road and return via the SH 360 northbound frontage road.

Ave E

Continuously, Feb 17-24: Westbound Ave E will be closed at the SH 360 northbound frontage road to place underground utilities. Traffic will be directed south on 106th and west on Glenn Dr to the SH 360 northbound frontage road. See map.

Convention Center Drive/Copeland Road Intersection

PERMANENT: The I-30 eastbound entrance ramp available from this intersection was removed permanently from service. Access to northbound Ballpark Way is maintained.

105th Street

PERMANENT: 105th Street between Six Flags Drive and Ave E is permanently closed and will be removed.

Park Row Drive

Daily, Jan 20-Feb 28, 9a-3p: Various lanes will be closed on Park Row Drive at SH 360 on an as needed basis to complete minor work.

Mayfield Rd

Daily, Jan 20-Feb 28, 9a-3p: Various lanes will be closed on Mayfield Road at SH 360 on an as needed basis to complete minor work.