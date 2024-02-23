the Trinity Railway Express

Trinity Railway Express opens a new station in Fort Worth, closes another

Station opens three days after the TRE's Richland Hills Station is closed

By NBCDFW Staff

There's a brand-new stop in Fort Worth with the opening of a new station train station in northeast Fort Worth.

The Trinity Lakes Station opened Monday east of Loop 820 at 7979 Trinity Boulevard, between the former TRE Richland Hills station, which closed Feb. 17, and the Bell Station, Trinity Railway Express said in a statement.

The station offers bus connections on Trinity Metro via routes 23 (M-F) and 55.

The station is located within the 1,600-acre Trinity Lakes master-planned community, which also contains retail and residential developments.

