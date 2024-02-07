Traffic Alert: Fatal crash slows traffic on eastbound I-20 near Duncanville

A fatal crash involving at least four vehicles is slowing drivers along eastbound Interstate 20 near Duncanville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the crash took place near Cedar Ridge Drive, just east of Spur 408. From Texas Sky Ranger it appeared that the crash involved a FedEx truck pulling a doubler-trailer, a flatbed car hauler and a sedan that were both rolled onto their sides, and a pickup truck.

The sheriff's department confirmed there was a fatality in the crash, but has not said which vehicle the victim was in. Officials have not confirmed if there were any other injuries.

Most of the crashed vehicles came to a stop in a median between the eastbound lanes of the highway and the on-ramp east of Cedar Ridge Drive. Traffic is slow in the area with only two of the four lanes getting by and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

The backup is stretching west into Grand Prairie, the sheriff's department said.