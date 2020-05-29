Tarrant County Construction Through June 5

Northbound East Loop 820: Left lane will be closed from John T. White Road to Randol Mill Road June 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. The entrance ramp from Randol Mill Road will also be closed.

Eastbound I-20 from the I-20/I-30 split to West Loop 820: The far-left lane will be closed nightly May 31-June 4, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for maintenance activities. Various ramps will also be closed.

North and southbound Texas 121 from Glade Road to Bedford Road: Various lanes will be closed June 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction activities.

Westbound I-30 from Jennings Avenue to Summit Avenue: The two right lanes will be closed from 7 p.m., Friday, May 29 to 6 a.m., Monday, June 1 for maintenance activities. The southbound I-35W interchange ramp to westbound I-30 will also be closed.

Northbound East Loop 820: The right lane will be closed from Randol Mill Road to Trinity Boulevard daily May 30-June 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. The entrance ramp from Randol Mill Road will also be closed

Southbound Texas 360: Closed from Division Street to Park Row Drive 7 p.m. May 27, to 5 a.m. June 1, for construction. Drivers will be detoured to the frontage road.