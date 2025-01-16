The southbound lanes of Interstate 35E are shut down in Red Oak due to a crash. There is also police activity in the area due to an officer-involved shooting involving a Dallas police officer.

The collision occurred between Farm-to-Market Road 644/Ovilla Road and Red Oak Road.

Dallas police told NBC 5 they were "aware of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Red Oak" and that they expected to release more information soon. Neither the Red Oak nor Dallas police have confirmed whether the crash and shooting were related.

Texas Sky Ranger was over the crash scene, and several Dallas Police Department vehicles were present.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Traffic is backed up to Bear Creek Road.

Red Oak police are warning drivers to expect delays and seek alternative routes. Police officials have not said how long they expect the southbound lanes to be closed to traffic.