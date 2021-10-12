Nightly Lane, Ramp Closures to Impact Dallas Drivers Through Friday

Drivers should expect lane and ramp closures overnight through Friday as crews work on the Lowest Stemmons project along Interstate 35E in downtown Dallas.

The road work will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, weather permitting, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Due to the roadwork, the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35E will be narrowed, up to four at a time, from Continental Avenue to Hi Line Drive.

Various northbound I-35E ramps will close, including the on-ramp from westbound Woodall Rogers and the on-ramp from westbound Commerce Street.

The northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps from I-35E to Continental Avenue will be closed, as will the northbound and southbound Dallas North Tollway exit ramps to the interstate.

Drivers could also face lane and ramp closures on local streets at different times, according to TxDOT.

The northbound I-35E off-ramp to westbound Oak Lawn Avenue will be closed through mid-November for bridge deck maintenance.

This work is part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project to improve traffic flow and mobility with the addition of new ramps adjacent to the existing highway, which is currently the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state.