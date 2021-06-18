North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Arlington

The eastbound I-30 exit to northbound SH 360/Six Flag Drive will be closed and moved west to the current Six Flags Drive exit Saturday, June 19, weather permitting (see detour map). Alternate routes are advised.

Westbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from SH 360 to Carter Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Friday, June 19-25 for construction activities. Alternate routes are advised.

Fort Worth

East and westbound SH 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to US 377 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 21-26 for construction activities. Various crossovers and ramps will also be closed for construction. Alternate routes are advised.

North and Southbound East Loop 820 will have various single lane closures from SH 10 to Trinity Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 21-26 for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

East and westbound SH 121 from Handley Ederville Road to I-820 will have the left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 21-26 for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Northbound East Loop 820 will have various lanes closed from I-20 to Meadowbrook Drive from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, June 20-24 for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Tarrant County

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, June 21-26 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times. Alternate routes are advised.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY - North and southbound I-35W from SH 174 to Everman Parkway will have single lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 20-24 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Saginaw

North and southbound FM 156 from E. Bailey-Boswell Road to Harmon Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 21 to Monday, July 19 for construction of the Big Fossil Creek bridge, weather permitting. Motorists be directed through a signed detour (detour maps attached). Alternate routes are advised.