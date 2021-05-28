North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington

Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from New York Avenue to SH 360 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 1-4 for construction activities. Alternate routes are advised.

Fort Worth

The Business 287 (Riverside Drive) southbound right lane will be closed from Rosedale Street to Seminary Drive for construction activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 1-4, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Haltom City

East and westbound US 377/E. Belknap Street from Beach Street to SH 183/28th Street will have single lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 1-3 for construction activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Northeast Tarrant County

Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 1-5 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times. Alternate routes are advised.

Westbound SH 114 from Kimball Avenue to N. Carroll Avenue will have various lanes closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 1-3 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Various ramps will also be closed. Alternate routes are advised.

Saginaw

North and southbound FM 156 will have various lanes closed at Harmon Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, May 27 for construction, weather permitting. A flagger will direct traffic through the closure. Alternate routes are advised.