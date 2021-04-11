Interstate 35W Closed in Fort Worth Due to Large Fluid Spill

The northbound side of Interstate Highway 35W in Fort Worth is closed due to a crash and a large fluid spill, police say.

Northbound I-35W is closed at E. Berry Street due to a spill and is expected to be closed for several hours Sunday night, Fort Worth police said.

Police said four people were injured in the crash. Three of them were treated and released at the scene and one was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries.

Police encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.