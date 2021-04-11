Fort Worth

Interstate 35W Closed in Fort Worth Due to Large Fluid Spill

Four people suffered minor injuries in the crash, police say

The northbound side of Interstate Highway 35W in Fort Worth is closed due to a crash and a large fluid spill, police say.

Northbound I-35W is closed at E. Berry Street due to a spill and is expected to be closed for several hours Sunday night, Fort Worth police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said four people were injured in the crash. Three of them were treated and released at the scene and one was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

dfw traffic Apr 2

Traffic Alert: Multiple Lane Closures Around Fort Worth, Arlington, Northeast Tarrant County Easter Weekend

transportation Mar 31

Federal Stimulus Money Could Improve Dozens of North Texas Roads

Police encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us