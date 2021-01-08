I-35E Closing in Dallas Starting Friday Night

Construction in Dallas will most likely cause delays this weekend south of downtown.

I-35E northbound at Marsalis Avenue will close Friday night starting at 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. All traffic will be detoured to frontage road. It will be best to just avoid the area.

On Saturday night the southbound lanes will close. The closure is supposed to happen from 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Sunday. All work is weather permitting, and winter weather is forecasted early Sunday.