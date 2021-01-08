Dallas

I-35E Closing in Dallas Starting Friday Night

Construction will close parts of I-35E this weekend

By Samantha Davies

NBC 5 News

Construction in Dallas will most likely cause delays this weekend south of downtown.

I-35E northbound at Marsalis Avenue will close Friday night starting at 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. All traffic will be detoured to frontage road. It will be best to just avoid the area.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

fighting hunger 1 hour ago

Woman's Love for Lasagna Inspires Mission to Help Fight Hunger

On Saturday night the southbound lanes will close. The closure is supposed to happen from 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Sunday. All work is weather permitting, and winter weather is forecasted early Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us