I-30 to Close in Arlington for Bridge Removal

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 from Farm to Market 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

The road will be closed in order to remove the southbound State Highway 360 bridge over Interstate 30.

Eastbound I-30 motorists will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street before being detoured to eastbound SH 180/Division Street and northbound SH 161 frontage road. The detour will end at the eastbound I-30 connector ramp where motorists can then access eastbound I-30.

Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.

Access to westbound I-30 from SH 360 will be directed through the SH 180/Division Street interchange. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open.

The Interstate 30/State Highway 360 interchange project is transforming the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design into a modern interchange.

This will include connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and SH 360, and will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility for motorists.

Motorists are urged to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progress.