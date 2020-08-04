road closures

I-30 to Close in Arlington for Bridge Removal

The road will be closed in order to remove the southbound State Highway 360 bridge over Interstate 30

TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 from Farm to Market 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting.

The road will be closed in order to remove the southbound State Highway 360 bridge over Interstate 30.

Eastbound I-30 motorists will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street before being detoured to eastbound SH 180/Division Street and northbound SH 161 frontage road. The detour will end at the eastbound I-30 connector ramp where motorists can then access eastbound I-30.

Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.

Access to westbound I-30 from SH 360 will be directed through the SH 180/Division Street interchange. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open.

The Interstate 30/State Highway 360 interchange project is transforming the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design into a modern interchange.

This will include connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and SH 360, and will increase safety, connectivity, and mobility for motorists.

Motorists are urged to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progress. 

