I-30 Interchange Ramp to be Closed for Maintenance

The westbound Interstate 30 interchange ramp to northbound East Loop 820 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday for bridge maintenance activities.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the interchange closure is dependent upon local weather conditions.

Drivers to find alternate routes while the interchange is closed, TxDOT says.

TxDot says that distracted driving crashes caused 400 deaths last year and urges all drivers to put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving during this maintenance project.