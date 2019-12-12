Fort Worth

I-30 Interchange Ramp to be Closed for Maintenance

The westbound I-30 interchange ramp to northbound East Loop 820 will be closed from Friday to Monday for bridge maintenance

By Hannah Jones

txdot truck logo
NBC 5 News

The westbound Interstate 30 interchange ramp to northbound East Loop 820 will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday for bridge maintenance activities.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the interchange closure is dependent upon local weather conditions.

Drivers to find alternate routes while the interchange is closed, TxDOT says.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Fort Worth Dec 11

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Crash on I-30 in Fort Worth

traffic 5 hours ago

Mother of Man Killed in Irving Crash Says He Was the ‘Best Son’

TxDot says that distracted driving crashes caused 400 deaths last year and urges all drivers to put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving during this maintenance project.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us