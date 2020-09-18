DART Restores Pre-Pandemic Service Levels in October

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) says they will restore 90% of pre-pandemic service levels beginning Oct. 19.

Service restoration includes 65 bus routes being brought back o pre-pandemic service levels. DART added that a total of seven core frequent bus routes, as well as all light rail train operation service, will move to 20-minute frequency until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The restoration comes after DART made adjustments to its bus and light rail schedule on April 6 due to drops in ridership in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, DART said by early September face mask dispensers and hand sanitizers would be installed on the 600 buses, four streetcars and 160 light rail vehicles in their fleet.

DART

"The mask and hand sanitizer dispensers are in addition to DART's aggressive agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus, including removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers," DART said last month.

If an unhygienic surface needs attention, passengers can contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

More information on the anticipated service changes will be made available on dart.org as plans are formalized.

