DART

DART Restores Pre-Pandemic Service Levels in October

All buses, light rail and streetcars are now equipped with hand sanitizer and face mask dispensers

dart trains
DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) says they will restore 90% of pre-pandemic service levels beginning Oct. 19.

Service restoration includes 65 bus routes being brought back o pre-pandemic service levels. DART added that a total of seven core frequent bus routes, as well as all light rail train operation service, will move to 20-minute frequency until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The restoration comes after DART made adjustments to its bus and light rail schedule on April 6 due to drops in ridership in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, DART said by early September face mask dispensers and hand sanitizers would be installed on the 600 buses, four streetcars and 160 light rail vehicles in their fleet.

sanitizer in a bus
DART
DART says face mask dispensers and hand sanitizers were installed in all buses, streetcars and light rail train cars in August and September.

"The mask and hand sanitizer dispensers are in addition to DART's aggressive agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus, including removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers," DART said last month.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Fort Worth Sep 16

RV Bus Rolls Over, Closes Interstate 35W Near US 287 Split in North Fort Worth

road closures Sep 11

Watch Out for All the Construction Closures in Tarrant County Next Week

If an unhygienic surface needs attention, passengers can contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

More information on the anticipated service changes will be made available on dart.org as plans are formalized.

This article tagged under:

DARTDallascoronavirusDallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us