Crash Closes LBJ Freeway in Lake Highlands

A crash involving an 18-wheeler closed Interstate 635 Wednesday morning in Lake Highlands, leading to major traffic delays during the morning rush.
The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway between Church Road/Plano Road and Kingsley Road.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed an 18-wheeler jackknifed in the main lanes.

There is no word yet on when the freeway will reopen.

There are no known reports of injuries.

Eastbound traffic was backed up to Greenville Avenue. Westbound LBJ Freeway was also congested in the area due to drivers slowing down to look at the crash scene.

