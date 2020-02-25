Colleyville

Colleyville SH 26 Construction Nears Completion

The project has been dotted with delays that has become frustrating to many in the area and has caused a number of businesses to close.

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

After years of construction on State Highway 26 in Colleyville, relief may be on the horizon for drivers and business owners.

“I can't tell you exactly how many have gone under, but I know at least close to 20,” businesses owner Lisa Pritchett said.

According to TxDOT, the project has moved into Phase 4 and nearing completion.

In an e-mail TxDOT spokesperson Val Lopez explained that Phase 4 construction would include continued “installation of remaining permanent signals, sidewalks, retaining walls, and railing. Irrigation installation and landscaping activity will begin in the near future.”

TxDOT hopes to have the entire project, which started in 2016, completed by Spring 2020 if weather cooperates.

