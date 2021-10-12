All Three Panther Island Bridges Now Open

The third, and final, Panther Island bridge in Fort Worth is now open.

An official ribbon-cutting for the Henderson Street Bridge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the south end of the new bridge.

This bridge is the third to open, following the White Settlement Bridge and the Main Street Bridge which both opened earlier this year.

The three bridges are key parts of the $1.2 billion Panther Island flood control project.

That overall project is being overseen by the Tarrant Regional Water District and the Trinity River Vision Authority.

In the original plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would pay to re-route the Trinity River under the bridges.

But after not funding the project for several years, Washington offered money last year only to do a feasibility study to determine if it's even worth it. The water district declined, noting Congress authorized the project years ago.

NBC 5 spoke with Matt Oliver, a spokesman for the Trinity River Vision Authority back in April. At that time, he suggested the project is on track, saying the bridges must be finished before the next phase of construction can begin and the authority has no plans to ask the federal government for more funding until then, he said.