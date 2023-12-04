Crash causes hazmat issue and shuts down NB I-35E in Carrollton

All of the northbound main lanes of Interstate 35E between Valwood Parkway to Frankford Road were shut down Monday morning in Carrollton.

The leak of an unknown substance from an 18-wheeler caused the road to be slick, according to a post on X from Carrollton Police.

The highway was expected to reopen at 8 a.m. according to a report from Carrollton Police.

All northbound main lanes of IH-35 are shutdown from Valwood Pkwy. to Frankford Rd.



There is an unknown substance on roadway which we suspect leaked from an 18- wheeler causing road to be slick.



Seek alternative route to avoid traffic delay. pic.twitter.com/pnq984jVp8 — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) December 4, 2023

