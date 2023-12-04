Carrollton

Crash causes hazmat issue and shuts down NB I-35E in Carrollton

Interstate 35E shut down Monday morning after a crash caused an unidentified substance to spill on the roadway

All of the northbound main lanes of Interstate 35E between Valwood Parkway to Frankford Road were shut down Monday morning in Carrollton.

The leak of an unknown substance from an 18-wheeler caused the road to be slick, according to a post on X from Carrollton Police.

The highway was expected to reopen at 8 a.m. according to a report from Carrollton Police.

