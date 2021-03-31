2 Killed, 2 Injured in East Fort Worth Car Crash

Two people are dead and two others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in East Fort Worth late Wednesday morning, the Fort Worth Fire Department says.

The crash took place near the intersection of East Berry Street and Campbell Street, about one block east of U.S. Highway 287.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare said just before noon that an adult man died at the scene and that a child and two other adult men were injured in the crash.

At 12:15 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed a second person had died and that two others were in serious/critical condition.

MedStar said the child is in critical condition and was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center.

Further details about the victims has not yet been confirmed and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.