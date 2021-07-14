1 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Dallas North Tollway

One person was killed and a woman injured in a wrong-way crash along the Dallas North Tollway shortly after midnight, state troopers say.

Troopers were called to the crash at about 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to the southbound lanes of the tollway near Mockingbird, where a white Saturn sedan collided with a black Mercedes sedan, Texas DPS Lt. Lonny Haschel said in a statement.

The early stages of the investigation indicated the Saturn was going north in the southbound lanes when it struck the Mercedes.

The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear why the driver, who hasn't been identified, was going the wrong way on the highway, Haschel said.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Further details on the severity of her injuries were not immediately known, Haschel said.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of the tollway through the early morning hours as authorities investigated. All lanes were reopened by about 6 a.m., the North Texas Tollway Authority wrote on social media.