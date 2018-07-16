Thai Cave Rescue Diver Mulls Legal Action After Elon Musk Calls Him 'Pedo Guy': Report - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Thai Cave Rescue Diver Mulls Legal Action After Elon Musk Calls Him 'Pedo Guy': Report

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Spelunker Vernon Unsworth had said

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Thai Cave Rescue Diver Mulls Legal Action After Elon Musk Calls Him 'Pedo Guy': Report
    Getty Images
    In this file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors, and chairman of SolarCity, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

    A British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue mission that saved 12 boys and their soccer coach is reportedly considering legal action against Tesla head Elon Musk for having called him a "pedo guy."

    Spelunker Vernon Unsworth got on Musk's bad side after he dismissed a submarine made by Musk's team from a SpaceX rocket part as a "PR stunt," CNBC reported.

    The submarine wasn't used in the resuce and Unsworth told CNN the idea "had no chance of working."

    “He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said.

    All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave

    [NATL] All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave

    In response, Musk alleged in a now-deleted series of tweets that Unsworth was a "pedo guy."

    When Unsworth was asked by The Guardian whether he would consider pursuing legal action against Musk over the baseless claim that appeared to label him a pedophile, Unsworth said, "Yes, it's not finished."

    Get More at CNBC

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices