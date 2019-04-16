North Texas Parents Meet Monthly About App Dangers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Parents Meet Monthly About App Dangers

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 5

    Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) is on a mission to make sure North Texas parent are equipped with the resources to keep kids safe in the ever-evolving world of technology.

    Parents from across North Texas are welcome to learn about apps they may see on their child’s phone at a meeting Tuesday night. The Parent Tech Academy will meet at 6:15 p.m. at Heritage Middle School.

    "The big thing we are talking about this month are apps parents need to know," GCISD Chief Technology Officer Kyle Berger said. "There are a wealth of apps out there that students have on their devises and there are a lot of them that we need to talk about."

    For the past two years, the district has held the Parent Tech Academy.

    "We average over 150 parents every month on all sorts of topics," Berger said. "The key to Parent Tech Academy is to encourage conversation. So if you see an app like this on your student’s device, sit down and have a talk with them to see what they are doing with the device."

