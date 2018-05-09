Mayor Rawlings to Speak at Uber Elevate Summit

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is in Los Angeles Wednesday for the second annual Uber Elevate Summit.

Rawlings will be one of the closing speakers for the event, which is a gathering of the minds behind a project that aims to bring air taxis first to Dallas, and then to other major cities in the world.

Uber has partnered with Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopters to design an electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicle (VTOL).

Dallas has been announced as the world’s first uberAIR city.

Mayor Rawlings will speak about that distinction at the Summit at approximately 5:45 p.m. Texas time, and discuss the progress that has been made since that announcement was first made at last year’s Elevate Summit, which was held in North Texas.

In addition to Mayor Rawlings’ speech, a Dallas-based architecture firm - BOKA Powell - will unveil its design on Wednesday for what it calls a “skyport” concept, which will be a place for these flying vehicles to take off from and land on.