Fort Worth Libraries Debut Wi-Fi Hot Spot Checkout Program

Four Fort Worth libraries are testing a technology program that promises to help more people get connected.



“People come to our library to use our internet all the time. What happens to those people when we aren’t open?” asked Fort Worth Library Director Manya Shorr.

On July 3, Fort Worth libraries debuted a Wi-Fi hot spot checkout program. Anyone with a library card can check out a mobile hot spot for up to three weeks and then renew if no one is on the waiting list for one of the 80 devices.

Library officials think this could open new possibilities for those without internet connectivity at home.

“There is an assumption by those of us with internet in our homes that everyone has that and it’s just not true,” Shorr said.

“People are relying on data on their phones to apply for jobs, to look for jobs, to do their homework, to write papers and most people do not have unlimited data,” Shorr added. “So that means at some time in the month they have a cap and they have to pay more and that's a choice someone has to make along with paying their rent or feeding their families.”

Up to 10 devices can connect to a hot spot at one time.

Participating libraries:

Cavile Outreach Opportunity Library (COOL)

5060 Ave. G.

East Berry

4300 E. Berry St.

Northside

601 Park St.

Seminary South

501 E. Bolt St.