NBC 5 Helps North Texas Consumer Get Refund for Faulty Fridge - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

NBC 5 Helps North Texas Consumer Get Refund for Faulty Fridge

By Samantha Chatman

Published at 5:48 AM CST on Jan 4, 2018 | Updated at 6:50 AM CST on Jan 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A North Texas woman called NBC 5 Responds for help after her new refrigerator wouldn't dispense water or ice. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Martha Newell purchased a brand new LG refrigerator in June for about $2,600. When Newell got the fridge set up, she says she immediately received an error code and the fridge wouldn't dispense water or ice.

    Newell explained that five repair visits later, the dispenser still wouldn't work and she said she didn't get a satisfactory explanation for the fault. So, Newell called the NBC 5 Responds team for help.

    Days after we reached out to LG, Newell was told she would get a refund. LG would not issue a statement, but they did send Newell a check for $2,600.

    The NBC 5 Responds team has gotten back more than $750,000 for consumers all across North Texas.

    So, if you have an issue you're having trouble getting resolved, give us a try! Just call 844-573 7763 or submit your tip here.

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices