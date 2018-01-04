A North Texas woman called NBC 5 Responds for help after her new refrigerator wouldn't dispense water or ice. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Martha Newell purchased a brand new LG refrigerator in June for about $2,600. When Newell got the fridge set up, she says she immediately received an error code and the fridge wouldn't dispense water or ice.

Newell explained that five repair visits later, the dispenser still wouldn't work and she said she didn't get a satisfactory explanation for the fault. So, Newell called the NBC 5 Responds team for help.

Days after we reached out to LG, Newell was told she would get a refund. LG would not issue a statement, but they did send Newell a check for $2,600.

The NBC 5 Responds team has gotten back more than $750,000 for consumers all across North Texas.

