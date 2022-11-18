Why Argentina Is Staying at Qatar University During 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Argentina are hoping for a long stay in Qatar as part of their 2022 World Cup journey. The team is among the favorites to win the tournament and came out on top in EA Sports’ simulation of the event.

Instead of opting for the suite life at a luxury hotel over the next month, the team has instead chosen the dorm life.

Argentina will be staying at Qatar University in Doha, and the players will mostly have the same facilities and accommodations that a college student would get.

Why would a World Cup contender decide on a college campus over a five-star hotel? For Argentina, it’s all about barbecue.

Argentina’s players have a special area at Qatar University dedicated to asados, a traditional barbecue aimed at good food and team bonding.

“We visited the campus several times and chose it because not only does it have great facilities, but it also has open air space for asados,” a source from the Argentina Football Association told The Daily Mail.

“This is very important to the players and Argentines in general. It’s part of our culture. We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football.”

It appears the team got into the asado action shortly after arriving in Qatar:

Proof if you needed it that Argentina mean business at this World Cup.

4 specially made parrillas have been shipped into Qatar and set-up in their base at the University.



2,600 kilos of beef ready to be cooked up 🤤🔥

(no matambrito or chorizo though 🐖🚫) https://t.co/V99yAJbWqv — Pibe de Barrio / La Bombobox 🇦🇷⚽️👕🎁 (@PibedeBarrioArg) November 18, 2022

Argentina will not be alone at Qatar University. Spain is also staying at the college, taking up “Qatar University Hostel 2” while Argentina occupies “Qatar University Hostel 1.”

Messi and Co. will open World Cup play on Tuesday with a Group C match against Saudi Arabia beginning at 5 a.m. ET. If their new facilities are any indication, they are hungry for a win.