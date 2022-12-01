Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East.

But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final on Dec. 18, where will the quadrennial event be headed next?

Here’s what to know about future World Cup sites.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Which countries have hosted the FIFA World Cup?

Qatar is the 18th different nation to host the World Cup. The only countries to host the tournament twice are Mexico, Italy, France, Brazil and Germany (once as West Germany).

Here’s a full look at every World Cup site:

1930: Uruguay

1934: Italy

1938: France

1950: Brazil

1954: Switzerland

1958: Sweden

1962: Chile

1966: England

1970: Mexico

1974: West Germany

1978: Argentina

1982: Spain

1986: Mexico

1990: Italy

1994: United States

1998: France

2002: Japan, South Korea

2006: Germany

2010: South Africa

2014: Brazil

2018: Russia

2022: Qatar

Where is the 2026 FIFA World Cup being played?

The first ever 48-team World Cup will come to North America in 2026, with matches to be played across Canada, Mexico and the United States. It will mark the first time that multiple countries split host duties since 2002 with Japan and South Korea.

These are the 16 cities host cities for 2026:

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Canada has never hosted the World Cup before, while the United States’ only time doing so was in 1994. Mexico is set to become the first country to host the World Cup three times.

Where is the 2030 FIFA World Cup being played?

The 2030 World Cup doesn’t have a home just yet. But there are bids that have either been placed or are potentially being put together.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay recently confirmed a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, which will come 100 years after Uruguay hosted the inaugural 1930 tournament. Meanwhile, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine also submitted a joint bid for the event.

Sky Sports reported in October that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia – three countries that have never hosted the World Cup – were expected to launch a joint bid. A joint bid from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reportedly could be in the works as well.

Morocco announced in 2018 that it would put its hat in the ring for the 2030 tournament. The African nation has previously tried to host in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026.

How are FIFA World Cup sites determined?

The 2030 World Cup host will be decided at a FIFA congress in 2024. At the congress, each of the 211 member associations votes on the next World Cup site. Only bids that are shortlisted by the FIFA Council make it to the final vote.