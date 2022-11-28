Rodrigo Bentancur's Sensational Run Can't Give Uruguay Lead Vs. Portugal

Oh, what could've been.

Rodrigo Bentancur nearly scored one of the top goals in the 2022 World Cup in the 32nd minute of Uruguay's second Group H matchup against Portugal on Monday.

After picking up a loose ball just behind the halfway line, Bentancur, a center midfielder, carried the ball all the way into the penalty box before Diogo Costa raced out of his box.

Costa extended his arms wide in case Bentancur went for the chip, but the Uruguayan chose to go low -- and it cost him. The ball sat under Costa's left thigh and failed to go in.

The 25-year-old Bentancur, who has four goals in the English Premier League this season with Tottenham, maneuvered around four Portuguese defenders, most notably splitting Ruben Dias and William Carvalho just outside the penalty box.

Costa's save kept the game level at halftime with Uruguay still scoreless in Qatar after drawing 0-0 with South Korea in its Group H opener on Thanksgiving.