Argentina

Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History

Where does Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina rank among the top World Cup upsets?

By Logan Reardon

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Well, nobody saw that coming.

Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.

Lionel Messi’s squad isn’t done in Qatar just yet, with two virtual must-win games coming up against Mexico and Poland. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, now has a realistic chance to advance to the knockout round for the second time in their history.

Outside of Argentina’s stunning loss on Tuesday, here’s a look at five of the other biggest upsets in World Cup history:

2002: Senegal 1, France 0

Pape Bouba Diop heads the ball during the Senegal-France opening game for the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan in Seoul, May 31, 2002. Diop scored the first, and only, goal of the game, leading his team to a victorious upset against France.
Jaehwan Kim/AFP via Getty Images
Pape Bouba Diop heads the ball during the Senegal-France opening game for the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan in Seoul, May 31, 2002. Diop scored the first, and only, goal of the game, leading his team to a victorious upset against France.

Fresh off a World Cup victory in 1998, France’s title-defense was quickly thwarted. In the opening match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, France lost 1-0 to Senegal in a thrilling contest. Bouba Diop scored for Senegal in the 30th minute, while goalkeeper Tony Sylva held off the dominant duo of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira. France was eliminated in the group stage.

1990: Cameroon 1, Argentina 0

Diego Maradona of Argentina and Andre Kana-Biyik of Cameroon compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Italy Group B match between Argentina and Cameroon at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on June 8, 1990 in Milan, Italy.
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
Diego Maradona of Argentina and Andre Kana-Biyik of Cameroon compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Italy Group B match between Argentina and Cameroon at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on June 8, 1990 in Milan, Italy.

Another defending champion went down in their opening match in 1990. Similar to 2022, Argentina entered their first game in 1990 as a heavy favorite before coming up short. Cameroon ended up winning the group, while Argentina narrowly advanced after finishing in third place. Diego Maradona’s squad turned it around and made the final before losing to West Germany.

1982: Algeria 2, West Germany 1

AFP via Getty Images
West Germany's Paul Breitner, right, fights for possession with Algerian midfiedler Mustapha Dahleb during the World Cup first round soccer match between West Germany and Algeria on June 16, 1982, in Gijon, Spain. Algeria won over West Germany 2-1.

World Cup debutant Algeria defeated two-time champions West Germany in the Opening Match of the 1982 World Cup. Algeria took the lead in the 54th minute on a goal by Rabah Madjer. The Germans tied it in the 67th minute, but Alergia quickly regained the decisive lead one minute later. West Germany, like Argentina in 1990, lost in the final after their opening upset loss.

1966: North Korea 1, Italy 0

North Korean forward Pak Doo Ik, far-left, scores from 20 yards out during North Korea's World Cup match against Italy at Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough, England, July 19, 1966.
Central Press via Getty Images
North Korean forward Pak Doo Ik, far-left, scores from 20 yards out during North Korea's World Cup match against Italy at Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough, England, July 19, 1966.

In their World Cup debut, North Korea upset Italy in the third and final match of group play. The game determined who would advance to the knockout stage alongside the Soviet Union, which made this upset even larger. Italy won the World Cup in 1934 and 1938, with a rich history of football in the nation. It was the fifth straight World Cup where Italy failed to reach the knockout stage after their consecutive titles.

1950: USA 1, England 0

English midfielder Thomas Finney, center, tries to head the ball between U.S. defenders Charlie Colombo and Edward John McIlvenny during the World Cup first-round match between England and the United States, June 29, 1950. The United States routed heavy favorites England 1–0 on a goal scored by forward Joseph Gaetjens.
AFP via Getty Images
English midfielder Thomas Finney, center, tries to head the ball between U.S. defenders Charlie Colombo and Edward John McIlvenny during the World Cup first-round match between England and the United States, June 29, 1950. The United States routed heavy favorites England 1–0 on a goal scored by forward Joseph Gaetjens.

A United States squad filled with part-time players defeating the nation that invented the game? Yeah, that’s a huge upset. This was England’s World Cup debut because they weren’t a FIFA member during the first three tournaments, but they entered as one of the favorites. Both nations failed to advance out of Group 2 after each posted a 1-2 record.

