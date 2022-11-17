How to Watch France vs. Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D Match

No nation has won consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is looking to accomplish the same feat, 60 years later.

The European nation will begin its 2022 World Cup journey against a distant rival – Australia. The Aussies haven’t had nearly the same amount of World Cup success as their opening match opponent, having advanced out of group play just once in 2006 before losing in the Round of 16.

France and Australia were placed in Group D, alongside Denmark and Tunisia. Two teams will emerge from this group into the knockout stage, with France and Denmark entering as the favorites.

Here’s how to watch France and Australia in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

When is France vs. Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

France and Australia will face off on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

What time is France vs. Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Kick-off time for France vs. Australia is set for 2 p.m. ET, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.

How to watch France vs. Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream France vs. Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app in English or on Peacock in Spanish.

France vs. Australia - Group D | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in France vs. Australia?

One superstar player stands out for these two teams: France’s Kylian Mbappé. The 23-year-old forward emerged on the global scene at the 2018 World Cup, when the then-19-year-old became just the second teenager to ever score in a World Cup Final. Now with a little more experience, Mbappé should be even better in Qatar.

Australia will go as far as their goalkeeper Mathew Ryan can carry them. Ryan, 30, has played for Arsenal and Real Sociedad before joining Copenhagen this past summer. He is the second most capped goalkeeper in Australian history.