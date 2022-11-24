Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books.

The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He is the first male player to pull off the feat and joins Marta of Brazil as the only soccer players to do it.

Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu had a foul in the penalty area to give Portugal a penalty kick. Ronaldo stepped into the box, kissed the ball and proceeded to blast it past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi to break a scoreless tie.

Ronaldo was emotional in the lead-up to Portugal’s opening World Cup contest. He and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract, leaving his club future uncertain. He then turned his attention to captaining his country in Qatar and made an immediate impact on the scoresheet.

Portugal’s 1-0 lead over Ghana was short-lived, as André Ayew scored an equalizer in the 73rd minute. Portugal retook the lead in the 78th minute off the foot of João Félix, and Rafael Leão made it 3-1 with a goal in the 80th minute.