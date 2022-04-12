Woman Who Glued Herself to Floor Protested Timberwolves Owner Glen Taylor

Tuesday's NBA Play-in Tournament game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves had an unusual situation occur that made rounds on social media.

The Timberwolves were taking free throws with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter but played stopped when someone on the other end of the court was seen gluing herself to the floor.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

Woman down under Clips basket during free throws. pic.twitter.com/FiZU5XmypJ — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 13, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Initial reports of the situation were unclear, but TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce later got clarification that the woman was protesting Timberwolves majority owner Glen Taylor for an incident involving chickens at an egg farm he owns.

The woman who glued herself to court at Clippers/Timberwolves game wore a shirt that said "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals alive." She was referring to an egg farm that he has that had to recently kill chickens because of the bird flu outbreak that has been happening. Yep. @NBAonTNT — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) April 13, 2022

The woman, who appears to be animal rights activist Alicia Santurio of the grassroots group Direct Action Everywhere, appeared to be wearing a shirt that read "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive."

Direct Action Everywhere issued a press release on the matter, which apparently involves the mass killing of 5.3 million chickens through ventilation shutdown plus (VSD+):

"The mass killing happened at Rembrandt Enterprises, an Iowa factory egg farm owned by billionaire Glen Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Timberwolves. As of the afternoon of April 12, neither Rembrandt nor the Timberwolves have responded to queries nor made any public statement about the investigation. Rembrandt has, however, laid off over 200 employees in the weeks after the mass killing."

It appears this wasn't the first time an avian influenza outbreak occurred at a Taylor-owned farm. There was a similar situation in 2015, which was confirmed by Rembrandt Foods and the Iowa Department of Agriculture.