Willie Nelson Concert at Toyota Stadium Moved to Oct. 2, Along With National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend

The 2021 Hall of Fame game, induction ceremony, and concert were initially scheduled for May 22

Country Music Hall of Famer and 10-time Grammy award winner Willie Nelson's postgame concert will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend.

The concert, presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort at Toyota Stadium, was originally scheduled for May 22.

The performance will take place following the 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and FC Dallas' match against an opponent that will be named at a later date.

Tickets to the match and concert are only available as part of a 2021 FC Dallas Season Ticket Membership at this time.

The match and concert are a single-event ticket, meaning that tickets for the Willie Nelson performance alone will not be available.

The Hall of Fame's 2021 class has yet to be announced.

The 2020 indiction ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year's induction ceremony will also feature the enshrinement of the 2020 class, Carlos Bocanegra, and Colin Jose Media Award recipient Andrés Cantor.

To secure tickets and learn more about Hall of Fame Weekend, visit FCDMemberships.com or email CustomerService@FCDallas.com. To be notified when individual tickets to the match and concert go on sale, register for early access at NationalSoccerHOF.com.

