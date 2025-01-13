Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that on Monday, the team would "commence a search process immediately" to find a replacement for Mike McCarthy.

Jones announced Monday that the team and its former head coach parted ways, ending the McCarthy era with a 49-35 record but just 1-3 in the playoffs, never advancing beyond the divisional round.

It was news many Cowboys fans outside The Star in Frisco said they anticipated.

"I think it's time to make some change," Andy Reglin of Allen said. "I think McCarthy came in and did the best he could."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Now, attention turns to who might arrive next to coach the Cowboys.

Names like Lane Kiffin and Kliff Kingsbury are mentioned as possible candidates by our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

There is no shortage of names and ideas from fans, too.

"They may want to look at Deion Sanders, if he would ever leave Colorado, that may be a good fit," suggested Derrick Shelby of Argyle.

Brad Routh, who was visiting The Star on Monday with his wife and son and lives in the Washington, D.C. area, said a more established offensive play-caller would make a better fit.

"We need a hard hitter, maybe not Deion yet," Routh said. "I don’t think he’s ready, but a Ben Johnson (offensive coordinator) from the Lions.”

Other names we heard Monday from fans: Nick Saban, who had a short, unsuccessful stint as Dolphins coach sandwiched between national champion success at LSU and, most notably, Alabama before retiring last year.

Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is another name that fans mention. Moore is now the offensive coordinator with the Eagles, who will play in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday on NBC 5 and be streaming on Peacock.

The Cowboys have not appeared in an NFC Championship Game since 1995, the same year the team won its fifth Super Bowl title.

Of the previous nine head coaches in franchise history, all appeared in the playoffs except for Dave Campo, who went 15-33 in three seasons.