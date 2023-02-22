Here’s a complete list of every LIV Golf member and their salaries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 season of LIV Golf is set to be packed with action yet filled with controversy.

In just a few days, golfers in the breakaway golf circuit will start up at the El Camaleón Golf Club in Mexico.

Ahead of the new season, here are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and more to know about the best in the:

Who are the top 20 LIV golfers in 2023 and what are their earnings?

The top 20 LIV golfers and their earnings, according to Spotrac, are as follows:

Dustin Johnson- $35,862,767 Patrick Reed- $12,435,714 Talor Gooch- $10,374,499 Peter Uihlein- $9,042,785 Branden Grace- $8,859,666 Brooks Koepka- $8,292,500 Charl Schwartzel- $8,137,000 Pat Perez- $8,024,167 Cameron Smith- $7,378,500 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra- $6,933,000 Carlos Ortiz- $6,135,314 Sergio Garcia- $6,130,785 Henrik Stenson- $5,566,000 Louis Oosthuizen- $5,438,500 Abraham Ancer-$4,611,500 Paul Casey-$4,543,367 Hennie du Plessis- $4,535,000 Joaquin Niemann- $4,524,285 Chase Koepka-$4,334,964 Lee Westwood-$4,289,314

What are the LIV Golf rosters in 2023?

The 2023 LIV Golf rosters are as follows:

4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson

Pat Perez

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Richard Bland

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Crushers GC

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

Sergio Garcia

Carlos Ortiz

HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Liot

Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Majesticks GC

Sam Horsfield

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Lee Westwood

RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Ripper GC

Matt Jones

Marc Leishman

Jediah Morgan

Cameron Smith

Smash GC

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Wolff

Stinger GC

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Sebastian Munoz

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Periera

David Puig

What is the LIV Golf controversy?

The controversy over the LIV Golf series started as soon as the idea was introduced.

Initially, the skepticism had to do with political reasons as Saudi Arabia's PIF backs the new series.

Many thought the country's motive was to restore its global image by reinstating the breakout tour.

The controversy then expanded to the PGA Tour with the focal point being around paychecks. Many stars of the PGA Tour decided to make that switch after signing hefty paychecks that they weren't getting with the traditional tour.

The controversy is still alive as players like Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy have openly criticized LIV Golf and have rallied to support the PGA.

Which golfers left the PGA for LIV?

