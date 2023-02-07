Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player.

Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.

Super Bowl LVII will be a bit different. In just a few days, we will be seeing 24-year-old Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take on 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts, the 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks to start in a Super Bowl and could become the fourth-youngest QB to win the prestigious title.

Ahead of the iconic Eagles-Chiefs showdown, let’s take a look at the quarterbacks that dominated the game later in their careers:

It’s no surprise that Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Here is how old he was and some of the other greats that pulled off a similar feat.

1. Tom Brady

In 2021, 43-year-old (188 days) Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Tom Brady

In 2019, 41-year-old (184 days) Brady led the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams.

3. Peyton Manning

In 2016, 39-year-old (320 days) Manning led the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.

4. Earl Morrall

In 1974, 39-year-old (241 days) Morrall led the Miami Dolphins over the Minnesota Vikings.

5. Tom Brady

In 2017, 39-year-old (186 days) Brady led the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

6. Mark Brunell

In 2010, 39-year-old (143 days) Brunell led the New Orleans Saints over the Indianapolis Colts.

7. Babe Parilli

In 1969, 38-year-old Parilli (250 days) led the New York Jets over the Baltimore Colts.

8. Earl Morrall

In 1973, 38-year-old (242 days) Morrall led the Miami Dolphins over the Washington Redskins.

9. John Elway

In 1999, 38-year-old (217 days) Elway led the Denver Broncos over the Atlanta Falcons.

10. Johnny Unitas

In 1971, 37-year-old (255 days) Unitas led the Baltimore Colts over the Dallas Cowboys.