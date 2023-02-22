When Are Tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics Available for Purchase?

The Summer Olympic Games may not be until July 2024, but Paris has already started with its ticket sales.

In 2020, the world saw the United States dominate the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, winning 39 gold medals, 51 silver and 33 bronze for a total of 113 medals.

If you plan to catch the action out in Europe next year, the Games’ site is advising fans to secure their tickets as early as possible.

Ahead of the action, here’s how you can purchase your tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games:

When can I buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

There are three phases of ticket sales open to the general public that first began in late 2022, according to paris2024.org.

The first phase in 2022 was the start of registration for the draw to buy packages if you and your friends or family are planning to attend multiple competitions.

The second phase is in February 2023 with the launch of package sales.

The third phase is in May 2023 with the launch of single ticket sales.

The last phase is dropped at the end of the year with tickets available for purchase in real time.

When can I buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic games?

Tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in autumn 2023.

Where can I buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic games are available here.

In fact, ticket sales will be online only and available worldwide for the first time in the history of the Games.

How much are tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Depending on the sport and day, ticket prices significantly vary.

The cost can start as low as $26 for a single ticket and rise to nearly $710 for a ticket to an event that's in high demand, according to the Games’ site.

When are the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 through August 11.

The Paralympic Games will run from August 28 to September 8.