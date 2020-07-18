coronavirus

What Fans Need to Know Ahead of the Big Race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to Fort Worth for three races this weekend, including the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday

By Paul Jones

NBC 5 Sports

There’s a lot of activity at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. But the track isn’t bustling nearly as much on Saturday as it will be on Sunday when fans are allowed in for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

There are some key things to keep in mind if you’re coming to TMS. Paper tickets will not work this time. Fans must have their tickets displayed on their cell phones. Also, the mask mandate is in effect. And fans will not be allowed to bring coolers into the facility.

“We’re only going to allow you to bring in clear plastic bags,” said TMS president Eddie Gossage. “You can have your drinks, sandwiches in there whatever but we have to inspect the coolers to make sure there are no glass containers in there for safety reasons and right now I don’t think anybody wants a stranger reaching in their cooler and rummaging around then a little later on, reaching in that cooler and pulling out something to drink so it’s just for the sake of everybody’s safety right now.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas Police 43 mins ago

Dallas Police Warn About Spoofing Phone Call Scam

Safety the number one priority at TMS this weekend, just ahead of good, clean NASCAR racing.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNASCARTexas Motor Speedway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us