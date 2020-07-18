What Fans Need to Know Ahead of the Big Race at Texas Motor Speedway

There’s a lot of activity at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. But the track isn’t bustling nearly as much on Saturday as it will be on Sunday when fans are allowed in for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

There are some key things to keep in mind if you’re coming to TMS. Paper tickets will not work this time. Fans must have their tickets displayed on their cell phones. Also, the mask mandate is in effect. And fans will not be allowed to bring coolers into the facility.

“We’re only going to allow you to bring in clear plastic bags,” said TMS president Eddie Gossage. “You can have your drinks, sandwiches in there whatever but we have to inspect the coolers to make sure there are no glass containers in there for safety reasons and right now I don’t think anybody wants a stranger reaching in their cooler and rummaging around then a little later on, reaching in that cooler and pulling out something to drink so it’s just for the sake of everybody’s safety right now.”

Safety the number one priority at TMS this weekend, just ahead of good, clean NASCAR racing.