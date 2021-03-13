Stars

Werenski Scores in Final Seconds of OT, Columbus Tops Stars

The Stars are 1-5 in their last six road games

By Nicole Kraft

Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, left, Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, middle and Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets all celebrate Werenski's overtime goal against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on March 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Dallas 4-3 in overtime.
Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Zach Werenski scored with 4.5 seconds in overtime and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 Saturday night.

Werenski scored his first goal since Jan. 23. Max Domi added a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligo also scored, and Jack Roslevic finished with three assists as Columbus snapped a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Cogliano, Andrej Sekera and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas.
Jake Oettinger had 22 saves for the Stars, who have lost two straight and seven of nine.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

boxing 48 mins ago

Boxing Great Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dies at 66

Cowboys 23 hours ago

Defense Again Figures to be Focus for Cowboys in Free Agency

The Stars are 1-5 in their last six road games and 1-7 in the last eight games in Columbus.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The game had just one penalty, with the Blue Jackets Emil Bemstrom missing a penalty shot after being pulled down by Jamie Benn at 10:02 of the third.

UP NEXT
The teams wrap up the two-game series on Sunday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

StarsAndrew Coglianodenis gurianovandrej sekera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us