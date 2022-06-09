WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Attempts to Down Hot Dog, Beer at Rangers Game

Jimmy Fallon just has a knack for grabbing the spotlight.

During Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, Fallon got the stadium’s attention about midway through the second period.

Safe to say that @jimmyfallon is enjoying the hockey 😎 pic.twitter.com/6uxy4SG6AO — ESPN (@espn) June 10, 2022

Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show” on NBC, attempted to eat a hot dog that he dipped in his beer while chugging the drink right after in quick fashion. To no surprise, Fallon made a huge mess around him with most of the beverage landing everywhere but where it should’ve gone.

Fans cheered him on while the scoreboard showed him downing the beer, with one fan also rubbing his hair afterwards.

The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is about a month away on July 4, in case you were wondering. Maybe Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will have another competitor in the fold.