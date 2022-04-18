Watch Jalen Brunson Drop 41 Points In Mavericks' Game 2 Win Over Jazz

No Luka, no problem.

With Luka Doncic sidelined for the second-straight game this series with a calf injury, the Dallas Mavericks still pulled off the Game 2 win over the Utah Jazz. The main reason why? Jalen Brunson’s scoring explosion.

Brunson, a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) in the 2018 NBA Draft, poured in a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting overall and 6-of-10 from 3-point range in a thrilling 110-104 victory to tie the series at 1-1. He added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 42 minutes.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR JALEN BRUNSON!



🔷 Career-high 41 PTS

🔷 6 3PM

🔷 8 REB

🔷 Gets the W in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/GixvrcCqIM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

Another impressive stat? He did that without recording a single turnover, making him the first player in franchise history to score 40 points without a mistake in a playoff game, via ESPN Stats & Info:

Jalen Brunson is the first player in Mavericks history with 40 points & 0 turnovers in a playoff game.#dALLasIN | @dallasmavs pic.twitter.com/utGGkoIk26 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2022

Brunson scored his first 11 points within the first five minutes of the opening quarter, hitting four field goals in a row (three from 3-point range). He’s been enjoying a career season averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds on a 50-37-84 shooting split.

He’s also due to hit unrestricted free agency this summer. A contract extension with Dallas has been a major talking point throughout the season, and this big-time performance could help his case to secure a major payday during the offseason.

Game 3 will be in Utah on Thursday, April 21 with tip-off time slated for 9 p.m. ET. There is no word yet on Doncic’s status.