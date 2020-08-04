wings

Vandersloot, Stevens Help Sky Beat Wings

Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1).

Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and five assists for Dallas (2-3). Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and Allisha Gray added 12.

Ogunbawale made a wide open layup to trim Dallas' deficit to 80-79 with 13.5 seconds left. After the Sky called timeout and the ball was moved to midcourt where, immediately after the inbound pass, the Wings trapped Vandersloot and forced a jumper ball. Dallas gained possession but, after a timeout, Parker had the last of her foul steals, poking the ball away from Dallas rookie Satou Sabally.

Vandersloot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.

