US Women’s National Soccer Team to Play Match in Frisco

The Women's World Cup champion U.S. team will take on Japan in the SheBelieves Cup at Toyota Stadium in Frisco in March.

Spain and England, two teams the U.S. defeated on the way to the World Cup title, will also play March 11 in the fifth annual event, which kicks off in early March.

Doubleheader matches in the round robin-style tournament will be held in Orlando, Florida, on March 5, in Harrison, New Jersey, on March 8 and in Frisco, on March 11.

Tenth-ranked Japan and No. 6 England have both made the field for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The top-ranked United States plays in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament starting later this month.

The U.S. defeated Spain in the round of 16 at last year's World Cup in France before beating England in the semifinals.

Spain is making its debut in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan is making its second appearance in the tournament and England its fourth.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 17.