UIL Announces Limited Attendance for State Basketball Tournament

The State UIL announced Thursday morning that the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament will take place with limited attendance.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a written statement. “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

The UIL released the following information for daily procedures for limited attendance:

Thursday, March 12:

Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

Friday, March 13:

Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

Saturday, March 14:

Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.

Looking at historical data and in consultation with Alamodome event staff, the UIL reasonably believes that this limit allows for attendees to have additional space and limit contact with other attendees.

The UIL is also working closely with the Alamodome to ensure appropriate preventative measures are being taken. The facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms and throughout high traffic areas, as well as wiping down seats between sessions.

As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.