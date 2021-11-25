Dallas Cowboys

Two Cowboys Coaches to Miss Thanksgiving Day Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb will also miss Thursday's game

Two Dallas Cowboys assistant coaches will miss Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game due to COVID-19 protocols, the team says.

The Cowboys made the announcement shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday that offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith would not be at the game.

Philbin’s role, the team said, will be assumed by assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed Sunday's game against the Chiefs after being put on the COVID list and he'll also miss Thursday's game. CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a concussion in the Chief's game, will also miss Thursday's game, the NFL says.

The Cowboys and Raiders kick off at 3:30 p.m.

