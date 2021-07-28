Tokyo Updates: Claes/Sponcil Beat Kenya, Dressel Looks for First Individual Medal

Day 6 of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is here, and expect it to be full of action.

The United States will look to widen its gap on the medal count leaderboard, Caeleb Dressel could reach the podium for the first time in an individual swimming event, and Jade Carey will take Simone Biles' place to represent Team USA in the individual women's all-around.

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage of the Games, or keep up below on what's happening live in Tokyo.

Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil Remain Undefeated in Pool Play

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Beach volleyball duo Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil move to 2-0 in pool play after defeating Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi on Wednesday night.

Team USA beat Makokha and Khadambi in straight sets, winning the first frame 21-8 and the second 21-6.

Claes and Sponcil's next match is against Brazil's Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Silva Rebecca on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Team USA Enters Day 6 with 31 Medals

As the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics begins, the United States remains at the top of the medal count leaderboard.

Team USA has a total of 31 medals -- 11 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze. Behind them sits China with 27 total medals, the Russian Olympic Committee with 23, Japan with 22 and Australia with 16.

Golf Tees Off at the Tokyo Olympics

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Before Rio, golf had not been a part of the Games since the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis.

Round 1 of the men's tournament begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Caeleb Dressel Will Race for First Individual Olympic Medal

The men's 100m freestyle final on Wednesday night could end with Caeleb Dressel earning his first Olympic medal in an individual swimming event.

Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old American has won the men's 100m freestyle at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

Jade Carey to Replace Simone Biles in Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Reigning Olympic gymnastic champion Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around finals on Tuesday, and will be replaced by 21-year-old Jade Carey.

Carey, who finished ninth overall in women's qualifying Monday, did not initially make the 24-athlete all-round finals due to International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) rules limiting each country to two competitors. She posted the third-highest score for Team USA, behind Biles and Sunisa Lee.

USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday that Carey will fill in for Biles, granting her a chance to win another medal at her first Olympics.

Carey and Lee will represent the U.S. in the individual women's all-around on Thursday, July 29 at 6:50 a.m. ET.